City of Tampa holding public meetings on Habana Avenue safety improvements

TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday and Tuesday, the City of Tampa is holding public input meetings about safety improvements along Habana Avenue in West Tampa.



Monday, June 12: 1 - 5 p.m. & Tuesday, June 13, 12 - 3 p.m.

Art Institute of Tampa

4401 N. Himes Avenue, Suite 150

Project managers will be available to answer questions and discuss initial design concepts.

“So what we’re trying to accomplish is that we want stakeholders and residents to come and provide us with input of what they want to see on the road and what improvements we can do for them. We want to make Habana a safer road. And we want people to help us do that for them,” said Aiah Yassin, Mobility Project Manager for the City of Tampa.

This project would be about improving safety on Habana Avenue between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hillsborough Avenue.

It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero Action Plan.

Officials are looking to fix this stretch of roadway because it’s part of the injury network with six pedestrian-related rashes, three bicycle crashes, and two life-altering crashes.

Right now, crews are still in the beginning stages of this project and there’s no definite timeline, but they want to hear from the community.

“We don’t have a specific schedule yet but Habana Avenue is one of many projects that were on the grant for the Safe Streets for All, which is a federal grant that the City of Tampa recently got. So we’re preparing. We’re doing the public input right now and we’re preparing it and we’re going to move forward later with the design concept after maybe later in this year,” said Yassin.