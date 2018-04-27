Deputies: Murder suspect charged for stabbing other inmate 19 times

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Deputies say a man jailed in Florida on a first-degree murder indictment has stabbed another inmate because he believed the inmate was trying to learn about his case to testify against him.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says 31-year-old Christopher Russell Taylor stabbed 32-year-old Jessie Jenkins 19 times with a sharpened piece of metal Tuesday.

The Ledger of Lakeland reports Jenkins was treated and released from a hospital. Court records say Jenkins was arrested April 5 on burglary and related charges.

Taylor told deputies about the stabbing and is now also charged with attempted first-degree murder. Taylor was arrested in February in a man’s beating death and is charged with murder in the January deaths of three people in South Carolina.

It’s unclear if Taylor has a lawyer.

