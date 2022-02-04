HCSO investigates allegations of previous abuse by detective accused of deputy's murder

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating recent allegations of domestic violence made against its detective Daniel Leyden.

Law enforcement says Leyden killed HCSO Deputy Abigail Bieber on Saturday in St. Augustine and then killed himself. Now a woman is coming forward on social media alleging Leyden abused her when they were dating several years ago. And that she informed the Sheriff’s Office but they failed to act.

On Wednesday the public was invited to honor Bieber’s life and service in a procession spanning the state.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or go online by clicking here.

HCSO Full Statement:

“No one, regardless of their occupation, is above the law. Domestic violence, rape, or abuse of any kind is never acceptable at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and we hold our employees to an even higher standard than that of the citizens we are sworn to protect and serve.The recent allegations made against Daniel Leyden are deeply concerning and are being investigated, and we welcome anyone with information to please come forward and speak with detectives. Like so many others, we are angry and we are hurting from Leyden's heinous actions that ultimately claimed the life of one of our own, a beloved young deputy who had a bright future and her entire life ahead of her. While we are constantly producing public service announcements and sharing resources via social media, we cannot stress enough that help is available to anyone who feels they are the victim of domestic abuse. No one should be afraid to come forward, because doing so could save not only your life, but the life of a future victim.If you or someone you know is in need of help, we urge you to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office by calling 813-247-8200 or one of many local resources, such as our community partners at the Spring of Tampa Bay, at 813-247-7233. Help is only a phone call away."

