Yellow Heart Memorial to host COVID Remembrance in Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL — A local chapter of the Yellow Heart Memorial is hosting a remembrance event to read the names of those who have lost their lives to COVID. The nonprofit aims to honor victims' lives and create a space for people to come together in commemoration.

The event is being held at the Crystal River Mall on April 30. The group is partnering with COVID Survivors for Change for the event which is held during National COVID Week of Remembrance & Action. Volunteers of Yellow Heart Memorial Florida Chapter are hosting the event as they mourn their own personal losses.

"On April 29, 2020, I lost my extra special brother Bobby to COVID," Yellow Heart volunteer Debra McCoskey-Reisert said. "He was intellectually disabled with a heart filled with love and generosity."

For the event, organizers are asking those who have lost a loved one to submit their names to be read during the remembrance. If you have a loved one, who lost their life to COVID and wish for their name to be read aloud, submit a form to Yellow Heart Memorial.