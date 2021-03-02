Weekly report: COVID-19 in Florida schools

As the 2020-2021 school year continues during the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC Action News will take parents and guardians through the numbers of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area school systems.

Hillsborough:



290 cases in Hillsborough County Public, Charter and Private Schools, up slightly from the week before

6 cases at Barrington Middle

6 cases at Cimino Elementary

9 cases at the District Office

8 cases at Dowdell Middle

18 cases at Durant High

6 cases at Hillsborough High

10 cases at Leto High

6 cases at Sickles High

17 cases at Trinity Upper School

Pinellas:



238 cases in Pinellas County Public, Charter, and Private schools, up from the week prior

21 cases at East Lake High

6 cases at Largo High

12 cases at Shorecrest Prep

6 cases at Skycrest Elementary

6 cases at Starkey Elementary

Polk:



For the week of February 7th, Polk County Public, Private and Charter schools saw 194 cases, down from the week prior

13 cases at Citrus Ridge: A Civic's Academy

12 cases at Jenkins Senior High

9 cases at Kathleen High

6 cases at Lakeland High

10 cases at McKeel Academy of Technology

8 cases at Ridge Community High

Pasco:



118 cases at Pasco County Public, Private and Charter Schools, up from the week before

6 cases at Mitchell High

7 cases at MySchoolOnline

Sarasota:



65 cases at Sarasota County public, private and charter schools, up from the week before

6 cases at the District Office

10 cases at Riverview High

6 cases at Venice High

Manatee:



30 cases at public, private and charter schools, down from the week before

Highlands:



19 cases for the week of January 31st, down slightly from the week before

Citrus:



19 cases among public, private and charter schools, down from the week before.

Hernando:



25 cases at public, private and charter schools, up slightly from the week before

***Weekly data is from Sunday, February 21st to February 28th —This data does include information from a state report in which the data is delayed a week.