Weekly report: COVID-19 in Florida schools

As the 2020-2021 school year continues during the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC Action News will take parents and guardians through the numbers of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area school systems.
Hillsborough:
- 290 cases in Hillsborough County Public, Charter and Private Schools, up slightly from the week before
- 6 cases at Barrington Middle
- 6 cases at Cimino Elementary
- 9 cases at the District Office
- 8 cases at Dowdell Middle
- 18 cases at Durant High
- 6 cases at Hillsborough High
- 10 cases at Leto High
- 6 cases at Sickles High
- 17 cases at Trinity Upper School
Pinellas:
- 238 cases in Pinellas County Public, Charter, and Private schools, up from the week prior
- 21 cases at East Lake High
- 6 cases at Largo High
- 12 cases at Shorecrest Prep
- 6 cases at Skycrest Elementary
- 6 cases at Starkey Elementary
Polk:
- For the week of February 7th, Polk County Public, Private and Charter schools saw 194 cases, down from the week prior
- 13 cases at Citrus Ridge: A Civic's Academy
- 12 cases at Jenkins Senior High
- 9 cases at Kathleen High
- 6 cases at Lakeland High
- 10 cases at McKeel Academy of Technology
- 8 cases at Ridge Community High
Pasco:
- 118 cases at Pasco County Public, Private and Charter Schools, up from the week before
- 6 cases at Mitchell High
- 7 cases at MySchoolOnline
Sarasota:
- 65 cases at Sarasota County public, private and charter schools, up from the week before
- 6 cases at the District Office
- 10 cases at Riverview High
- 6 cases at Venice High
Manatee:
- 30 cases at public, private and charter schools, down from the week before
Highlands:
- 19 cases for the week of January 31st, down slightly from the week before
Citrus:
- 19 cases among public, private and charter schools, down from the week before.
Hernando:
- 25 cases at public, private and charter schools, up slightly from the week before
***Weekly data is from Sunday, February 21st to February 28th —This data does include information from a state report in which the data is delayed a week.
