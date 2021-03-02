Menu

Weekly report: COVID-19 in Florida schools

Data from Feb. 21-28
Posted at 7:23 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 19:23:17-05

As the 2020-2021 school year continues during the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC Action News will take parents and guardians through the numbers of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area school systems.

Hillsborough:

    • 290 cases in Hillsborough County Public, Charter and Private Schools, up slightly from the week before
    • 6 cases at Barrington Middle
    • 6 cases at Cimino Elementary
    • 9 cases at the District Office
    • 8 cases at Dowdell Middle
    • 18 cases at Durant High
    • 6 cases at Hillsborough High
    • 10 cases at Leto High
    • 6 cases at Sickles High
    • 17 cases at Trinity Upper School
    School Cases in Hillsborough County.png

        Pinellas:

        • 238 cases in Pinellas County Public, Charter, and Private schools, up from the week prior
        • 21 cases at East Lake High
        • 6 cases at Largo High
        • 12 cases at Shorecrest Prep
        • 6 cases at Skycrest Elementary
        • 6 cases at Starkey Elementary
        School cases in Pinellas County.png

              Polk:

              • For the week of February 7th, Polk County Public, Private and Charter schools saw 194 cases, down from the week prior
              • 13 cases at Citrus Ridge: A Civic's Academy
              • 12 cases at Jenkins Senior High
              • 9 cases at Kathleen High
              • 6 cases at Lakeland High
              • 10 cases at McKeel Academy of Technology
              • 8 cases at Ridge Community High
              School Cases in Polk County.png

                Pasco:

                • 118 cases at Pasco County Public, Private and Charter Schools, up from the week before
                • 6 cases at Mitchell High
                • 7 cases at MySchoolOnline
                School Cases in Pasco County.png

                  Sarasota:

                  • 65 cases at Sarasota County public, private and charter schools, up from the week before
                  • 6 cases at the District Office
                  • 10 cases at Riverview High
                  • 6 cases at Venice High
                  School Cases in Sarasota County.png

                  Manatee:

                    • 30 cases at public, private and charter schools, down from the week before
                    School Cases in Manatee County.png

                          Highlands:

                          • 19 cases for the week of January 31st, down slightly from the week before
                          School Cases in Highlands County.png

                          Citrus:

                          • 19 cases among public, private and charter schools, down from the week before.
                          School Cases in Citrus County.png

                          Hernando:

                          • 25 cases at public, private and charter schools, up slightly from the week before
                          School Cases in Hernando County.png

                          ***Weekly data is from Sunday, February 21st to February 28thThis data does include information from a state report in which the data is delayed a week.

