Watson Clinic in Lakeland now requiring vaccinations for physicians and workers

LAKELAND, Fla — Watson Clinic in Lakeland is now requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all physicians and employees of Watson Clinic.

"In an effort to provide high quality, efficient and safe patient care during this public health crisis, the Watson Clinic Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all physicians and employees of Watson Clinic."

Officials say the new requirement is in response to increasing COVID-19 cases and record numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.

“Throughout our 80-year history, Watson Clinic has been a healthcare leader in the Central Florida region and our decision today is simply an extension of that," said Watson Clinic Managing Partner Steven G. Achinger, MD. "We are a 100% physician-owned and operated company and therefore we put our patient safety above all other concerns. This responsibility begins with our team of doctors, and extends through our nurses, other medical professionals, and all healthcare workers that we employ."

