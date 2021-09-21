USF Professor optimistic about dropping COVID numbers

TAMPA — Across the board in Florida, the numbers are dropping. COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and positivity rates are all going down.

USF professor Dr. Jason Salemi says there is a lot to be optimistic about.

“We were at half of the cases we were at just three weeks prior," he said.

Dr. Salemi says while the numbers are moving in the right direction, we’ve also become desensitized.

“Even though they are coming down, they are still at a very high level relative to other points in the pandemic prior to the delta surge.”

Case numbers are at more than 10,000 a day and Dr. Salemi says he’d like to see those cases at less than a thousand.

“Hopefully we can do those things that can bring down the numbers. Breaking down barriers to vaccinations, continuing to be responsible when we are in public indoor settings, and hopefully, we’ll continue to see the numbers come down in the coming weeks.”

There is still the concern that we could see another spike in the months ahead that could come from another variant.

More than 51,000 Floridians have died from COVID-19.

That’s one out of every 424 people and one out of every 116 seniors.