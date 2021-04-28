Watch
USF health experts host Zoom to discuss COVID-19 myths, treatments with Spanish-speaking community

Posted at 5:24 AM, Apr 28, 2021
USF public health experts are hosting a Zoom meeting on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 myths and treatments with the Spanish-speaking community.

The Zoom will take place at 6:30 p.m. and in addition to Zoom, it will be live-streamed on USF Health College of Public Health's Facebook page.

Panelists include:

  • Ricardo Izurieta, MD, DrPH, MPH , professor of tropical and infectious diseases
  • Arlene Calvo, PhD, associate professor of community and family health based in Panama City, Panama
  • Dina Martinez-Tyson, PhD, MPH, MA, associate professor of community and family health
  • Miguel Reina Ortiz, MD, PhD, CPH, assistant professor of global communicable diseases
  • Ismael Hoare, PhD, assistant professor of health education

Anyone interested in attending the Zoom may pre-register to attend here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7ME4kPYiQNGDe-FAhq0Wgg

