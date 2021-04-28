USF health experts host Zoom to discuss COVID-19 myths, treatments with Spanish-speaking community

USF public health experts are hosting a Zoom meeting on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 myths and treatments with the Spanish-speaking community.

The Zoom will take place at 6:30 p.m. and in addition to Zoom, it will be live-streamed on USF Health College of Public Health's Facebook page.

Panelists include:



Ricardo Izurieta, MD, DrPH, MPH , professor of tropical and infectious diseases

Arlene Calvo, PhD, associate professor of community and family health based in Panama City, Panama

Dina Martinez-Tyson, PhD, MPH, MA, associate professor of community and family health

Miguel Reina Ortiz, MD, PhD, CPH, assistant professor of global communicable diseases

Ismael Hoare, PhD, assistant professor of health education

Anyone interested in attending the Zoom may pre-register to attend here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7ME4kPYiQNGDe-FAhq0Wgg