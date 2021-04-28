USF health experts host Zoom to discuss COVID-19 myths, treatments with Spanish-speaking community

USF public health experts are hosting a Zoom meeting on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 myths and treatments with the Spanish-speaking community.
The Zoom will take place at 6:30 p.m. and in addition to Zoom, it will be live-streamed on USF Health College of Public Health's Facebook page.
Panelists include:
- Ricardo Izurieta, MD, DrPH, MPH , professor of tropical and infectious diseases
- Arlene Calvo, PhD, associate professor of community and family health based in Panama City, Panama
- Dina Martinez-Tyson, PhD, MPH, MA, associate professor of community and family health
- Miguel Reina Ortiz, MD, PhD, CPH, assistant professor of global communicable diseases
- Ismael Hoare, PhD, assistant professor of health education
Anyone interested in attending the Zoom may pre-register to attend here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7ME4kPYiQNGDe-FAhq0Wgg