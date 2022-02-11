Tampa pharmacy offering newest COVID-19 treatments

TAMPA, Fla — Tonight, canceled monoclonal antibody appointments are back on track, for DeliveRxd pharmacy in Tampa.

"Yeah we had to cancel a ton of Regeneron appointments, unfortunately, the day it was pulled," said Pharmacist William Parker.

This comes after a fresh shipment of a different antibody treatment - Sotrovimab.

"We get more shipped weekly so we got plenty of doses to treat patients," said Parker.

Health experts say the 30-minute IV treatment is proving to be most effective against the omicron variant. Parker says the pharmacy is able to deliver it right to your home with a paramedic or nurse on hand to help you take it.

"So it's safer for the patients and the community and they'll be able to get the infusion in the comfort of their own home," he said.

However, DeliveRxd pharmacy says they will have to screen you first before sending it your way.

"You do have to have some sort of underlying risk factor, overweight, obesity, age greater than 65," said Parker.

And that isn't the only treatment they've just got in. They're also offering a COVID-19 "pill" called Paxlovid.

"It's a good option for those who aren't taking a lot of medications because there are a lot of severe drug interactions," said Parker.

Because of those possible interactions, they'll also have to screen you before they let you have it. And you'll have to pick this one up in person.

But the bottom line for both treatments is they're supposed to help reduce your COVID-19 symptoms.

"It's been shown to reduce, decrease hospitalization and death and shorten the duration of COVID," said Parker.

And last but not least. The pharmacy says they can now offer some COVID-19 protection to some of the most vulnerable in our community after getting a shipment of Evusheld.

The shot is a combination of two antibodies called Tixagevimab and Cilgavimab.

"It's not typically for the general population this one is secured for patients who are significantly immunocompromised," said Parker.

To get this treatment, you can't have COVID-19 and you must also have a prescription for it. Parker says you can get your prescription from a doctor or by calling their pharmacy.

For more questions, you can contact DeliveRxd at (813) 932-6266 or Pharmacy@DeliveRxdFL.com.