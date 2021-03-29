Menu

State agency releases document clarifying guidelines on visits to long-term care facilities in Fla.

The Agency for Health Care Administration released a document clarifying Florida's guidelines on visits to long-term care facilities and what pandemic protocols should be followed.
Posted at 7:21 PM, Mar 29, 2021
Many people waiting to see their loved ones are finally getting answers on guidelines to long-term care facilities.

The Agency for Health Care Administration released a document clarifying Florida's guidelines on visits to long-term care facilities and what pandemic protocols should be followed.

The document covers group homes, assisted living facilities and more.

The document says visitors can hug their loved ones, though they recommend people to follow CDC guidelines on personal protective equipment.

Also, residents don't need to be vaccinated in order to have visitors.

As far as nursing homes go, they still have to follow separate federal guidelines.

