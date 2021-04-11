Watch
Several vaccination sites in Tampa closed for weather

The closures are in effect for Sunday, April 11.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 10:22:36-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Officials say that due to inclement weather today April 11, several vaccination sites will be closed.

The Tampa Greyhound Site and the Spoke sites listed below are postponed until noon. The Raymond James Stadium site will also open as normal at noon.

All mobile one-day vaccination events in Tampa today are being rescheduled.

The state released the list of affected sites below:

M3 Nomi HillsboroughSunday 4/11Curtis Hixon Park600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
M4 Matrix HillsboroughSunday 4/11Hyde Park702 S Albany Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
M5 Matrix HillsboroughSunday 4/11Greater Bethel Missionary Baptist Church1207 N Jefferson St, Tampa, FL 33602
