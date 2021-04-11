Several vaccination sites in Tampa closed for weather

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Officials say that due to inclement weather today April 11, several vaccination sites will be closed.
The Tampa Greyhound Site and the Spoke sites listed below are postponed until noon. The Raymond James Stadium site will also open as normal at noon.
All mobile one-day vaccination events in Tampa today are being rescheduled.
The state released the list of affected sites below:
|M3 Nomi Hillsborough
|Sunday 4/11
|Curtis Hixon Park
|600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
|M4 Matrix Hillsborough
|Sunday 4/11
|Hyde Park
|702 S Albany Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
|M5 Matrix Hillsborough
|Sunday 4/11
|Greater Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
|1207 N Jefferson St, Tampa, FL 33602