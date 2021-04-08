Publix moves all Florida Moderna COVID-19 vaccine scheduling to Fridays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Publix will open its online reservation system every Friday at 7 a.m. for Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations appointments in Florida for the following week beginning with the scheduling opportunity on Friday, April 9.

The online reservation system will no longer open on Mondays to schedule vaccination appointments in Florida.

Although individuals ages 16 and older are eligible in Florida, the Moderna vaccine is only authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided to individuals ages 18 and older by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at Publix COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

Moving forward, the online reservation system will open at 7 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesdays and Fridays for Florida appointments as follows, as long as Publix continues to receive vaccine doses and barring unforeseen circumstances.

Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity:

Customers with appointments for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine are not impacted by any changes in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.

Locations

Publix administers the vaccines in all 43 Florida counties with Publix Pharmacy locations. Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts can be found at Publix COVID-19 vaccine.