Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required to attend Harry Styles concert at Amalie

TAMPA, Fla. — The Harry Styles concert at Amalie Arena in October will require proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to attend.

For the health and safety of everyone at the upcoming concert, ticket holders must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

In addition, everyone must wear a mask in order to attend the concert on Sunday, October 10.

Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test as well.

All venue staff at each show will also be following the same protocols and will need to provide a negative test or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, as well as wear a mask at all times.

For more information, click here.