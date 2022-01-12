Polk County Schools updates COVID-19 protocols amid omicron variant

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Public Schools has updated its COVID-19 protocols in response to the omicron variant.

The district said given the speed of transmission for omicron, contact tracing for individual cases is not possible at this time. Families will continue to receive an automated school-wide call and email when there is a positive case in their child's school.

However, the district will be moving from contact tracing for individual cases to identifying clusters of cases in the same class or school.

If a cluster is identified in your child's school, parents will receive another automated notification to make you aware of the situation.

The district asks parents to please monitor their child daily for any cold or flu-like symptoms, which include:



Runny nose

Congestion

Fatigue

Sore throat

Fever or chills

Muscle or body aches

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

If your child has symptoms, they must stay home, and you are encouraged to seek testing.

"We encourage all families to continue to practice good COVID-19 mitigation measures, including wearing face coverings, social distancing and frequent handwashing. Face coverings remain optional for all students. Remember that all individuals age 5 and older may be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine," the district said.