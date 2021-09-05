Watch
Miami teen's football game to honor dad who died from COVID

Karyn Arellano via AP
In this undated photo made available by Karyn Arellano, shows her husband Alan embracing their son A.J. after a football game. Alan, 49, died after suffering a heart attack while being treated for COVID-19. (Karyn Arellano via AP)
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 13:54:39-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The night before Alan Arellano died of COVID-19, his wife recorded a short audio message with their two youngest sons.

Doctors had placed the 49-year-old Miami man in a coma, but Karyn Arellano believed he could still hear their voices. Arellano died Aug. 27 after a second heart attack.

During funeral preparations, his 16-year-old son A.J. reminded the family of a football game. His mom assured him he could skip it, but the teen insisted he had to play for his father, reminding her that daddy would be watching.

Then on Monday, together with his siblings, he would bury his hero.

