Local doctor answers COVID-19 vaccine questions after Johnson and Johnson vaccine returns

TAMPA, Fla. — Americans who are 16 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 29.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 42.7% of the total population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

At ABC Action News, we know many people still have questions about the vaccine, especially after the pause was lifted on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and there are once again three options for Americans, so we went to the experts. We sat down with Dr. Peggy Duggan who is the Chief Medical Officer at Tampa General Hospital.

Anchor Lauren St. Germain and Dr. Duggan discussed what unvaccinated people need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the importance of getting both doses (of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine) to be fully vaccinated, and vaccine hesitancy. Dr. Duggan also offered advice about how to have a conversation about the vaccine with people who may be on the fence about getting the shot.

Chief Medical Officer at TGH answers questions about the COVOID-19 vaccine

