Hillsborough County will now vaccinate you in your own home, if you qualify

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Starting Sunday, April 11 Hillsborough county will offer in-home vaccinations for residents in the County with no out-of-pocket costs or insurance required.

The county says the program is intended to help residents who are without transportation, elderly, persons with disabilities or not otherwise able to easily travel to receive a vaccine.

County residents 18 and older who are unable to travel to a vaccination site can register here.

“For any number of reasons, individuals may be unable to get to a location that administers COVID-19 vaccines, even if they would like to receive one,” said Will Adkins, executive director and president of Pulse Clinical Alliance. “Our program offers an opportunity for these Hillsborough County residents to conveniently receive a vaccine in their own home from a licensed health care professional. I encourage any resident who is in need of in-home vaccination to register today at no cost to them.”

According to the county, the vaccines will be administered by a two-person clinical team, including a nurse practitioner and either a licensed practical nurse or certified nursing assistant.

At each appointment, the clinicians will conduct a brief health care screening, provide information about the vaccine, administer the vaccine and monitor the recipient for 15 minutes.

Vaccines will be administered from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. daily from Sunday, April 11, 2021, to Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Recipients will be provided with a four-hour window when the clinical team will arrive. A clinical team will return to the recipient’s home 21 days after the first dose to administer the second dose of the vaccine.

