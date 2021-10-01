Watch
Hillsborough County opening new site for booster shots, tests, & more

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn't approved them. They're doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 11:50 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 11:50:34-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County announced Friday it would open a new location for residents to receive a free COVID-19 testing and the Pfizer vaccine, including the booster shot for those who meet the requirements.

Starting Monday, October 4, the new site will open at Progress Village Park. The address of the location is 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33619 and it will be open daily from 8 am to 5 pm.

The county did ask residents to make an appointment to receive a free vaccine or a booster shot. Appointments can be made starting at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at this link.

Regular vaccine shots are available to anyone 12 and older. However, there are specific criteria for those who want a booster shot.

  • Fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine
  • Received second Pfizer vaccine dose at least six months prior to receiving the booster

The booster shot is recommended for the following people:

  • 65 years old or older
  • 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions
  • Residents in long-term care facilities
  • Residents who MAY get booster shots:
  • 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions
  • 18-64 years old at increased risk because of occupational or institutional settings

To receive the booster shot, the county said you will also have to provide your vaccination card showing the date the second vaccination was administered.

