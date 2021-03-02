Hillsborough County opening COVID-19 vaccine site for health care workers

TAMPA, Fla. — A COVID-19 vaccination site specifically for health care workers is opening in Hillsborough County.

The county says the point of distribution, or POD, location at Ed Radice Sports Complex in Tampa will open Wednesday, March 3.

The location will operate by appointment for health care workers who live or work in the county.

RECOMMENDED: Florida to expand COVID-19 vaccine to first responders, school personnel who are 50 and older

Examples of healthcare workers that qualify, based on the governor's executive order, are:



Physicians

Paramedics

Emergency medical technicians

Phlebotomists

Nurses

Home health providers

Home medical equipment providers,

Therapists

Dental office staff

Pharmacists

Administrative/reception staff

According to a press release, proof of eligibility is required and will be strictly enforced.

Acceptable documents include:



Organizational identification card

Medical license

Paystub showing employment at a health care organization

W-2 IRS form showing the health care organization as the employer

An employment verification letter on official letterhead

An appointment can be made online with CDR Health Pro.



Make an account Find the option for health care workers to enter a scheduling code The code is RADICE03 Available appointment times for the center will pop up after you enter the code

For eligibility questions, email DOHHillsboroughPHP@flhealth.gov.