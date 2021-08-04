Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Getting answers: Experts weigh in on your COVID-19 questions

items.[0].videoTitle
ABC Action News has rounded up some of Tampa Bay’s brightest and best in the medical field to help get answers to your questions about the latest uptick in COVID-19 in Florida.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 16:04:39-04

TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News took your questions about the current COVID-19 surge in Florida to the experts in a roundtable discussion online Tuesday night. Doctors and nurses talked to ABC Action News' Jamison Uhler about the spike in cases and a wide range of topics.

Watch the full discussion in the video attached above to this story.

Experts featured in the roundtable:

  • Dr. Jason Wilson of Tampa General Hospital
  • Kim Havers, nurse and specialist on emerging disease at Tampa General Hospital
  • Dr. Thomas Unnasch of the University of South Florida
  • Dr. Allison Messina of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
  • Dr. Victoria Selley, emergency room director with Adventhealth
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.