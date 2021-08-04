Getting answers: Experts weigh in on your COVID-19 questions

TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News took your questions about the current COVID-19 surge in Florida to the experts in a roundtable discussion online Tuesday night. Doctors and nurses talked to ABC Action News' Jamison Uhler about the spike in cases and a wide range of topics.
Watch the full discussion in the video attached above to this story.
Experts featured in the roundtable:
- Dr. Jason Wilson of Tampa General Hospital
- Kim Havers, nurse and specialist on emerging disease at Tampa General Hospital
- Dr. Thomas Unnasch of the University of South Florida
- Dr. Allison Messina of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- Dr. Victoria Selley, emergency room director with Adventhealth