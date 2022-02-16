TAMPA, Fla. — Fully vaccinated Publix employees no longer have to wear masks unless it's required for their job duties or by a local ordinance, according to Publix's website.

The change was implemented on Monday.

As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of the vaccine, fully vaccinated associates have the option not to wear face coverings beginning Feb. 14, 2022, unless required for their job duties or by a state or local order or ordinance. Pharmacy associates, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear face coverings when administering vaccines.

Shoppers are not required to wear masks in Publix stories but are "encouraged to do their part of slow the spread of COVID-19," by the company.