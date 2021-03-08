Florida lowering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 60+ starting March 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said starting March 15 the state will be lowering the age to 60 years old for Florida residents that can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis made the announcement during a Monday afternoon news conference at the state Capitol in Tallahassee.

"You're starting to see [vaccine] demand soften a little bit," the governor said.

Desantis said that 2.6 million Florida seniors have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor was in Ocala on Friday where he announced a pop-up vaccine site for seniors and touted Florida's economy.

He later traveled to Polk County where 2,000 law enforcement members over 50 years old are receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The governor said the state will be looking at lowering the age requirements to receive the COVID-19 vaccine "sometime in March" for people either age 60 or 55 "relatively soon."

"We think we’ve reached critical mass on the senior population. Have more to do and we’re gonna continue to do it and we’re looking forward to having a really strong week this week of vaccinations," he said.

Pinellas County said now is the time for those 65 and older to make vaccine, noting public vaccine sites there had "ample" appointments for them this week, as well as healthcare workers of any age, firefighters, law enforcement and K-12 school staff age 50 and above. Those appointments can be made through 844-770-8548 or their patient portal.