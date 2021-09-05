Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet

items.[0].image.alt
Chris O'Meara/AP
Wayne Bright, funeral director at Wilson Funeral Home, arranges flowers on a casket before a service Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Bright has seen grief piled upon grief during the latest COVID-19 surge as Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave since the pandemic began, a disaster driven by the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Virus Outbreak Florida Deaths
Posted at 1:51 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 13:51:31-04

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a disaster driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

While Florida’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the national average, the Sunshine State has an outsize population of elderly people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus. It also has a vibrant party scene.

And it has a Republican governor who has taken a hard line against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business shutdowns.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.