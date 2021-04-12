Watch
FEMA begins accepting applications to reimburse Americans for COVID-related funeral expenses

Posted at 3:37 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 03:37:16-04

TAMPA, Fla. — FEMA opens applications on Monday, April 12 for families looking to be reimbursed for COVID-19-related funeral expenses.

The funds are coming out of the $2 billion the agency received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

Individuals and households can get reimbursement for COVID-related funeral expenses incurred between January 20 and December 31, 2020.

FEMA set up restrictions on whom may apply:

  • You are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, and
  • The funeral expenses were for an individual whose death in the United States, territories or the District of Columbia, may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19.
  • A minor child cannot apply for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance on behalf of an adult who is not a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

To apply, you must call 844-684-6333 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT.

Applications will not be accepted online. Multilingual services will be available.

Once an applicant has applied for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance and is provided an application number, they may provide supporting documentation to FEMA by either uploading the information to their DisasterAssistance.gov account, or faxing or mailing their documents.

For a full list of documentation needed and other frequently asked questions about the reimbursement process, click here.

