Does your vaccination status impact your health insurance premium?

Will your vaccination status impact customer premiums? It's a question many have had as talks of vaccine mandates swirl around both governments and places of business.

We reached out to several insurance companies in the area to see whether or not vaccination status would impact their customers' premiums. Here's what they said:

Lincoln Benefit - Life - Lincoln does not ask about immunizations (for any virus/disease) through the application process and have no plans to ask about the COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, the COVID-19 vaccine is not a factor in our underwriting process.

Florida Blue - “Florida Blue is committed to the health of our members and community. We strongly encourage all our members who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to get it, and we continue to offer incentives through several of our health plans to promote vaccination. Health insurance is a highly regulated industry, and there are several laws in place that generally prevent insurers from charging premiums for fully insured plans based on a person’s health and lifestyle, with the exception of their smoking status.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield - Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) is a federation consisting of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) and 35 independent companies that work to determine the right coverage to meet their members’ needs. Every BCBS company makes its own COVID-19 coverage and benefit decisions, and establishes premiums based on applicable state and federal laws. We have no indication that unvaccinated BCBS members are paying more for premiums.

New York Life - Our questionnaire and medical exam do not ask for consumers’ Covid vaccine status or whether consumers have had Covid.

