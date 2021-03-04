Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

CVS offering virus vaccine to Florida teachers under 50

items.[0].videoTitle
The CVS Pharmacy chain is vaccinating Florida teachers under age 50, circumventing state orders limiting coronavirus inoculations to those over that age.
vaccine-generic-covid.jpg
Posted at 7:36 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 23:15:57-05

MIAMI (AP) — The CVS Pharmacy chain is vaccinating Florida teachers under age 50, circumventing state orders limiting coronavirus inoculations to those over that age.

The chain also began vaccinating daycare and preschool teachers Wednesday. DeSantis has not yet opened the vaccination program to them.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis, CVS Health announce over 80 vaccination sites in Florida

CVS is giving inoculations in two dozen cities across the state. CVS said it is following Biden administration guidelines.

For teachers, Florida limits the vaccine to educators 50 and older who work in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The federal guidelines allow daycare workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools to be vaccinated with no age limit.

Find appointments and more info at their website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.