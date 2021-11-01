Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19's global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

items.[0].image.alt
Andreea Alexandru/AP
FILE - Patients lie on beds in a COVID-19 isolation room at the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 22, 2021. The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, nearly two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Virus Outbreak 5 Million Dead
Posted at 5:21 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 05:40:13-04

The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, nearly two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

RECOMMENDED: Expert explains which type of COVID-19 booster shot people should get

Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil account for one-eighth of the world's population but nearly half of all reported deaths.

The U.S. alone has recorded over 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.

The staggering figure is almost certainly an undercount because of limited testing and people dying at home without medical attention, especially in poor parts of the world, such as India.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.