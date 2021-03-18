2 new FEMA COVID-19 vaccine sites open in Tampa Bay area on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. — Two new federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites, operated by FEMA, are opening in the Tampa Bay Area on Thursday, March 18.

CityLife Church

Dale Mabry

8411 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tampa, FL 33614

Operates March 18–20

Oakland Community Center in Haines City

1008 Avenue D

Haines City, FL 33844

Operates March 18–23

Each site will be open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. These sites are walk-up locations. These sites will be first-come, first-served only and appointments will not be made.

Each site will relocate every three to seven days to reach as many residents as possible. The satellite sites will return to previous locations to administer second doses. Additional information about the federally-supported vaccination sites is available here.

The satellite schedule for March 18 – 23 is available here.

Federally-supported vaccination sites in Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville and Miami are vaccinating educators of all ages, per the Department of Health and Human Services’ directive. Additionally, these sites are also vaccinating individuals who have been deemed extremely vulnerable by physicians, per Executive Order 21-62.

Individuals who have been deemed extremely vulnerable need to present the Florida Department of Health form when they arrive at the sites. Individuals who have been deemed extremely vulnerable will NOT be able to receive a vaccine without this form. The form is available here.

The federal site at the Tampa Greyhound Track, located near Waters and Nebraska Avenue, remains open as the main vaccination hub in the Tampa Bay area and continues to vaccinate thousands of people each day.