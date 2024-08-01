Tampa Bay goes back to school: Everything you need to know for 2024

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The start of the school year is just around the corner for most Tampa Bay residents. We've created a handy guide so you and your family can make a stress-free transition from the summer months into the academic year.
School districts & start times
- Citrus County
- First day of school: Monday, Aug. 12
- For bell times, check your student's individual school website
- DeSoto County
- First day of school: Monday, Aug. 12
- For bell times, check your student's individual school website
- Hardee County
- First day of school: Monday, Aug. 12
- For bell times, check your student's individual school website
- Hernando County
- Highlands County
- First day of school: Monday, Aug. 12
- For bell times, check your student's individual school website
- Hillsborough County
- Manatee County
- First day of school: Monday, Aug. 12
- For bell times, check your student's individual school website
- Pasco County
- Pinellas County
- Polk County
- First day of school: Monday, Aug. 12
- For bell times, check your student's individual school website
- Sarasota County
- First day of school: Monday, Aug. 12
- For bell times, check your student's individual school website
The Florida Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins July 29 and runs through August 11. During that time, select items will be exempt from state sales tax. Items can be purchased in-store or from online retailers with no sales tax.
For more tips and tricks, check our back-to-school section.