Tampa Bay area parents make last-minute preps to send their kids back to school

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Students will be back in the classroom before you know it, and families across the Tampa Bay area are taking these last moments to get everything from supplies to schedules in place so this school year starts off as a success.

Like many families, summer’s end wouldn’t be complete without some last-minute errands. One by one, Sarah Soich and her three kids checked off supplies on their back-to-school shopping list.

“We’re running a little behind,” said Soich. “I like to procrastinate, but I think we’re getting there.”

When it comes to back-to-class shopping, the National Retail Federation found while people started shopping early, as of early July, 85% said they still have at least half of their shopping left to do.

But it’s more than just finding the right supplies.

“Some of the preps that we have to take care of before school starts are the summer reading projects, which we also tend to procrastinate on, so we’re rushing to get all those done, and making sure our uniforms are ready, we have nice fresh haircuts,” said Soich.

Getting kids into their school routines is a top priority too.

“We’ve been sleeping in all summer, we’ve been staying up late all summer, and now, we have to get back to getting up on time, getting out of the house quickly,” said Soich.

Even as a parent, there are still some back-to-school jitters, but Soich’s kids are confident they have everything they need to succeed.

“I’m not nervous because I know almost everybody at my school,” said 9-year-old Benson.

“I made a lot of friends the first day I went, so I know a lot of people,” said 11-year-old Tommy.

As they make their final preps, this family is ready to check out of summer and into the first day of school.

“I know I’m going to miss them, but yeah, we’re ready,” said Soich. “We’re ready for the summer to be over.”