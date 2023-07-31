Some Hillsborough school boundary changes to begin this upcoming school year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — School boundary changes in Hillsborough County will impact where 15,277 students go to school.

As ABC Action News has previously reported, after months of debate, the school board made the final decision to approve boundary changes back in June to save money and better utilize district buildings.

Most changes won’t go into effect until the 2024-2025 school year.

However, some start this year.

That includes students who were going to Just Elementary being reassigned to Booker T. Washington and Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary schools because the school board voted to close Just at the end of the last school year.

Those students may also choose to attend three Magnet schools: Dunbar, Lockhart and Tampa Heights through school choice.

The shift from Carrollwood Elementary to Carrollwood K-8 will also begin this year.

The full transition will happen between now and 2025. Sixth grade will be added this August. Seventh grade will be added in August 2024, and eighth grade will be added in August 2025.

District leaders will spend the school year preparing for the other boundary changes to come.

Now that Van Ayres has been chosen as Hillsborough’s new interim superintendent, he will be the person overseeing and implementing these changes.