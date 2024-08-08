Polk County Superintendent discusses new school year, growth, and challenges

The first day of school in Polk County is August 12.

Polk County is home to one of the fastest-growing school districts in Florida.

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Superintendent Fred Heid one-on-one ahead of the first day of school.

They discuss the county's growth, teacher vacancies, politics in the classroom, student safety, and more.

You can watch the full interview above.

