Watch Now
NewsBack to School

Actions

Polk County Superintendent discusses new school year, growth, and challenges

Polk County is home to one of the fastest-growing school districts in Florida. ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Superintendent Fred Heid.
Polk Superintendent
Posted
and last updated
  • The first day of school in Polk County is August 12.
  • Polk County is home to one of the fastest-growing school districts in Florida.
  • ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Superintendent Fred Heid one-on-one ahead of the first day of school.
  • They discuss the county's growth, teacher vacancies, politics in the classroom, student safety, and more.  
  • You can watch the full interview above.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo