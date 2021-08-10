Polk County Schools seeing bus delays on first day

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As students across most of the Tampa Bay area head back to class on Tuesday, buses in Polk County are experiencing delays across the board.

According to the district's website, delays range from 20 minutes to more than an hour. Parents can click here to see the latest delays.

Back To School 2021: Who to call with questions about your child's school bus

The district has experienced problems with bus delays in the past. In 2018, a bus driver shortage caused delays for a few weeks. The following year, the district heavily recruited to avoid the delays and adjusted school start and end times.

It's unclear if the delays this year are also related to a driver shortage, though the district has been struggling to fill teaching positions. The district said, "bus delays are always common at the beginning of the school year." The district did not mention if there is a shortage of drivers.

RECOMMENDED: Polk County Schools struggling to fill 162 teaching positions before school starts

Anyone interested in applying for a bus driver position with Polk Schools can call 863-534-7298 or email herschel.pipkins@polk-fl.net.