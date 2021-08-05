Back To School 2021: Who to call with questions about your child's school bus

The start of a new school year comes with many questions, including those about your child's transportation.

Here's a list to find out who to call for information about your child's school bus. Please note: This story will be updated as we hear back from local school districts.

Hernando County

Parents and guardians can know where their child's school bus is by downloading Edulog's Parent Portal app. Parent Portal tracks the bus in real-time so you'll know if the bus has arrived at school, if it's running late or if you've missed it.

Manatee County

Parents and guardians can call 941-782-1BUS or 941-782-1287.

Pasco County

The Transportation Call Center opens Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 a.m., which can provide parents and guardians with answers regarding bus stops and bus routes, and information regarding the progress of individual school buses.

The Call Center can be reached at 813-794-2500, 727-774-2500 or 352-524-2500.

Pinellas County

The District Transportation Call Center is available by calling 727-587-2020 from 6:30 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. throughout the week starting on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

For more information about transportation, click here.

Polk County

Parents who have transportation-related questions and concerns may call 863-534-7300 from now until Friday, Aug. 20.

The temporary call center will be staffed on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. From 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day, there will be a shift change and the call center will be sanitized. Calls will be answered but hold times could be longer than usual.

"Please note that bus delays are common at the beginning of the school year. Many students are returning to schools after participating in distance learning last year, and we are sanitizing buses more frequently to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Any delays longer than 30 minutes are posted to polkschoolsfl.com/busdelays. Parents may also call 863-534-7300 throughout the school year to reach a dispatcher."

The district also that this page where they list bus delays.

Sarasota County

Families can call the Transportation Help Line at 941-486-2141 for personalized assistance with questions on all things transportation.

To view your child's bus route, click here.