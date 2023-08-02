Pinellas County Schools graduate returns to district to start teaching career

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Finding new teachers isn’t easy, but Pinellas County Schools is proud to have one of their own back in school, this time in front of the classroom.

From what Gabby Hernandez can remember, she’s known she wanted to be a teacher since kindergarten.

"I used to put stuffed animals in my room, and I would like read to them and turn the book like a teacher, like my teacher did,” said Hernandez.

So this moment has been a long-time coming: now preparing for the first day of school as a first-year teacher.

Hernandez will teach third grade at Bauder Elementary School, and it’s bittersweet because she’s a product of Pinellas County Schools.

The Countryside High School alum earned her teaching degree at St. Pete College and is now returning to serve the community that helped raise her.

Hernandez has been prepping for day one for a long time.

"Ever since I was in like high school for birthdays and things, I would ask for things for my classroom,” said Hernandez. “My poor mom, I've been collecting a whole lot of supplies in her house for quite some time."

School districts across the country continue to deal with teacher shortages.

Jodi Leichman, the principal of Bauder Elementary, looks for passion in the profession, love of kids, and wanting to make a difference in their lives.

"The fact that she can talk to our students about what it was like to be a student herself, and now she's back to teach the next generation, is immeasurable,” said Leichman.

Hernandez will tell you she’s 70% excited and 30% nervous but still proving she’s all the more ready to help be the leader for a new wave of students.

"When I was in school, it was kind of always my safe place, and I just wanted to make sure that other kids have that safe place and that I could provide that for them,” said Hernandez.