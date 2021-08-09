Pinellas County Schools considering mask mandate at special-called board meeting

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School Board is considering implementing a mask mandate for students at their special-called board meeting on Monday.

RELATED: Hillsborough schools to require masks, but give parents option to opt-out their student

It's likely that if passed, the district would follow Hillsborough County Schools and make an opt-out form for families. This is mandated by the Florida Department of Education to ensure the district will continue to receive state funding.

Dr. Michael Grego, Pinellas County Schools Superintendent, and Dr. William Corbett, Deputy Superintendent, along with staff will review the information regarding the 2021-2022 school year issued by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) on various school safety procedures related to the pandemic.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. and will be held at the Pinellas County School District Administration Building, located at 301 4th St SW, Largo, FL 33770. Click here to view the meeting agenda.

This is a developing story. Please continue to refresh this page for updates.

