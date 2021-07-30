How to save money during Florida's Back to School Sales Tax holiday that starts Saturday

TAMPA — Florida’s Back to School Sales Tax holiday starts this weekend.

“They need to stock up and get ready for the new school year,” said Amanda Bevis, Spokesperson for Florida Retail Federation.

Retailers are urging families to take advantage of savings.

“Data from past years has shown that families can save $69 million collectively, in avoiding the sales tax while shopping for back to school,” said Bevis.

The tax-free holiday starts July 31 and ends August 9.

Florida's 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: Everything you need to know



“During that time period, families, caregivers, and others can go shopping and make sure their students are ready to head back to school and have the supplies, clothing, and technology they need to be successful in the classroom,” said Bevis.

Items you can buy tax-free include:



$60 or less: Clothing, shoes, and backpacks

$15 or less: school supplies

The first $1,000 of the sales tax price of personal computers and personal computer accessories

“Many Florida retailers are offering additional savings for families to drive them to the stores and encourage them to take advantage of the sales tax holiday,” said Bevis.

A survey done by the National Retail Federation, the retail industry’s largest trade group, shows Florida consumers are expected to spend record amounts this year, with an average spending of $848.90 per household.

“Now is the time to save on while you’re stocking up on what you need for back to school,” said Bevis.

Industry experts say it’s likely there will be a shortage of back-to-school supplies, with many classrooms fully reopening, they’re expecting a high demand coupled with tight inventory and delayed shipments.

Although this means shoppers may see more limited choices, experts say Florida’s sales tax holiday will be the best opportunity to save money, after a financially challenging year for so many due to the pandemic.

“The savings that families can keep in their pockets and in their pocketbooks as a result of the tax-free holiday weekend can really make an impact on a family’s bottom line,” said Bevis.

As you get ready for back-to-school shopping, businesses are encouraging you to buy local when possible.

“I encourage families to shop local when they’re stocking up for the back-to-school season. As you know the local retailers, the local businesses, anyone who has a footprint here in Florida, supports Florida jobs, supports Florida community organizations, and supports Florida neighborhoods, so any chance you get go ahead and find it in Florida before you search anywhere else because that’s giving back to your community and supporting jobs for your fellow neighbors,” said Bevis.