Families feeling the pinch as prices for school supplies rise, shopping experts share tips to save

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Many of us have gotten sticker shock walking through the aisles at stores these days.

Parents shopping for school supplies right now are experiencing just that.

“I just spent, I want to say... $230 in Walmart yesterday, versus last year I spent $150 on school supplies,” said Jameelah Simmons.

WATCH: Families feeling the pinch as prices for school supplies rise

How to save on back to school supplies

She’s a mom in Pinellas County who’s feeling the pinch.

“Prime example, I believe it was last year the notebooks was like 50 cents, and now I just went yesterday to get her school supplies and they’re like $2,” said Simmons.

She’s seeing that increase on nearly every item on her list.

“It’s noticeable the amount that’s going up. Even pencils… last year I think I spent like $1.25... I think now it was like $2.50 for a pack of pencils,” said Simmons.

Experts believe the increase is due to factors like supply chain issues and inflation.

“I mean, everything now is budgeting, and it’s now, do I really need this?” said Simmons.

As families stretch their budgets, there are fears that tariffs will cause prices to climb even more.

“Everyone is looking to save right now,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert for TrueTrae.com.

“It’s not just about what’s on sale, it’s about asking what do my kids actually use and also what’s going to last?” said Stephanie Carls, retail insights expert for RetailMeNot.

If you’re shopping this weekend, look at the list of things your kids need and search for them online first to compare prices.

You’ll be able to see where you can get items the cheapest.

Make sure you’re utilizing artificial intelligence to help you find the best deals.

“I think everyone is just really being more savvy this year and they are utilizing tech where they can in order to help stretch those dollars and just get the best bang for their buck,” said Carls.

Search for online coupons and cash back offers so you can stack those savings, whether you actually purchase items online or go in-store to pick them up.

“This is going to help ensure that you never leave money on the table,” said Carls.

Experts are seeing higher prices on tech right now, too.

“Consider refurbished. There are retailers like Target, Best Buy, Amazon—they all offer refurbished items with warranty. And that’s really a good way to save on, say, that Chromebook that your child might need for this year,” said Bodge.

She also recommends checking out second-hand clothing stores to stretch your dollar even more.

“One of my suggestions, if you’re not doing it already, is to kind of get your kids on board with second-hand shopping,” said Bodge.

You may also want to consider trade-in programs.

“So many brands right now are offering those trade-in programs to give you credit or discounts in exchange for those gently used items. When it comes to tech, you’re going to see brands of course, like Apple, Samsung—they offer savings on new devices when you turn in your old ones,” said Carls.

“Then of course, paying with credit cards where you can earn points or travel points as well, just anything to make your dollar go a little bit farther,” said Bodge.

If you need to buy a lot of new clothes and shoes, try waiting until Labor Day weekend. That’s when shopping experts expect to see deeper discounts on those items.

“Sales are still coming up, and that’s going to be the better time to grab more of those clothing, shoes, even just school essentials that maybe you didn’t buy for the first day,” said Carls.

