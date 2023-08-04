Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School embraces intimate classes, family environment

TAMPA, Fla. — Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School, home of the Phoenix, is a charter high school in Tampa.

It was founded by two pro football hall of famers, former Bucs legend Derrick Brooks and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo.

It opened in the 2007-2008 school year and became the first public charter high school in the Tampa Bay area and only the second in the state.

Despite being started by two pro football hall of famers, there's no football team at the school.

It strictly focused on academics, although it does have boys and girls basketball and volleyball.

The founders wanted to provide a quality, private school education for free. The draw here — small, intimate classes and a family environment. There are only 600 students in 9-12th grade; 150 per grade group.

Attendance is strictly lottery based. A lot of parents feel like getting a seat here for their kids really is like winning the lottery.

Brooks DeBartolo is an A-rated school and was just ranked one of the top high schools in Florida.