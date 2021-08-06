1,000 backpacks will be given away at South St. Pete's Saturday Morning Shoppe

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In South St. Pete this weekend, there's an opportunity for kids to get backpacks and supplies before the new school year starts.

It will be at the Saturday Morning Shoppe in the parking lot of Tropicana Field. There will be 1,000 backpacks plus supplies that were donated from the community.

Renee Edwards, Creator of the Saturday Morning Shoppe says, "Who wants to go to school the first day without their supplies or who wants to start school not being equipped with what they need? And some parents you know, coming out of a pandemic, well, actually still in a pandemic don't have the funds."

Saturday Morning Shoppe

So, Edwards partnered with Worc 4 Hope to make this year's event bigger and better.

"The kids went through a lot over the last year, the families went through a lot. Usually, we just have a backpack giveaway, but this year, we're gonna make it a bash, make it about families, people coming together in the community, again, for the last time for these kids go back for the first time. So that's what we're trying to do right now," says Clarence Cubby with Worc 4 Hope.

The event will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can read more information on vendors and other opportunities by clicking here.