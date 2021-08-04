WWE star Titus O'Neil to give away 30,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies this Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — Titus O'Neil is throwing a party.

And you're invited.

This Saturday at Raymond James Stadium, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the WWE star will host a free Back-to-School Bash for Hillsborough County families who could use a boost.

The big draw will be 30,000 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies. There will also be free medical, dental and vision exams, COVID-19 vaccination shots, haircuts and more.

"God put me here to serve a need, whatever that need may be," says O'Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard

The Back-to-School Bash is sponsored by the star's Bullard Family Foundation, plus AdventHealth, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the WWE.

And just so it's not all serious, there will be lots of music, including a battle of high school bands and a free performance by Flo Rida.

