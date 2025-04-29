Your Voice: Report card on President Trump first 100 days in office

Prev Next

Posted

April 29 marks 100 days in office for President Trump.

In the 2024 election, President Trump won the state of Florida with 56% of the vote.

As we are now 100 days into the President’s second term in office, policies such as deportation, tariffs, and others are making headlines.

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get your voice on President Trump’s first 100 days and to find out what letter grade you’d give his second term so far.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.