Your Voice: President Trump’s new set of tariffs

President Trump's new set of tariffs

While rates are higher for countries who have a higher trade deficit with the U.S.
  • This week President Trump announced a sweeping new set of tariffs.
  • It includes a 10% baseline tariff on almost all imported goods coming into the United States. While rates are higher for countries who have a higher trade deficit with the U.S.
  • According to the White House the baseline tariff rate goes into effect April 5, while the higher rates go into effect starting April 9th at 12:01 a.m.
  • ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out along the Riverwalk in Tampa to talk your voice on the new tariffs. Are you feeling the effects, are they impact areas of your normal life, or do you think they are the right move.
