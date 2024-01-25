Watch Now
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

Your Voice: Do you still believe in a college education?

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone gets your voice on if your still believe in college and is attending a university still worth.
College graduation generic Canva.png
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 17:29:43-05

In Focus:

  • For many, a college education used to be the most direct path to the American Dream.
  • But with crippling student debt, unemployment, and political turmoil hitting college campuses nationwide, many are wondering what the real value of a college degree is.
  • ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone gets your voice on if your still believe in college and is attending a university still worth.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.