Your Voice: Bucs back in the playoffs

Prev Next Kyle Burger

Posted at 11:32 AM, Jan 11, 2024

The Bucs are in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

The playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles is on Monday Night.

ABC Action News Anchor Paul LaGrone hit the streets of Hyde Park to hear what fans had to say about the Bucs playoff chances.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.