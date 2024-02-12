World-renowned runner helps inspire the next generation

TAMPA, Fla. — The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is less than two weeks away, and a group of kids are excited about the half marathon.

They play an important role in the race, and a world-renowned runner is getting them ready for the challenge.

“If you can run, walk, you will get to a mile because 5K becomes 10K, and then 10K becomes hopefully a half marathon. That's mission accomplished,” said Meb Keflezigh.

Keflezigh is the only runner in history to have won the New York City Marathon, the Boston Marathon and an Olympic medal.

In 2009, he became the first American since 1982 to win the New York City marathon. Then, in 2014, he did it again, this time becoming the first American to win the Boston Marathon since 1983.

For the past few years, Keflezigh's charity, The Meb Foundation, has teamed up with Tampa Parks and Rec and the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic to put kids through a 12-week program to teach them to love running.

The kids are part of The Pepperjack Kids Running Program.

“We don't just teach running, they teach a lot of team building, they teach other healthy lifestyles. And a lot of these are return runners, so they sign up themselves,” explained Mary Gramer with the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

Seventh grader Kyle Isacc has been participating in this program for a few years. He told ABC Action News he’s now built the stamina to complete longer runs along the way.

“It just makes me happy sometimes when I run. And when I was younger, I was wanting to be my older brothers and running. So, I just keep practicing every day,” said Isacc.

Seven-year-old Rein Suy Watson is one of the youngest runners taking part in the program.

He is also Keflezigh's biggest fan and was so excited to meet him.

“We can warm up. We can run a lap together if you want to do that,” said Watson.

“Such an honor because with athleticism that’s at the highest level, you have a big responsibility to try to do the best that you can,” said Keflezigh.

“But to have kids kind of say they know your name, especially as a marathon runner. It isn't the most glamorous sport, but it is an honor to be able to just interact with them, give feedback, and to be able to jog with them or do some drills," he added.

On race day, these kids will get to run with Keflezigh. They’ll run the last two miles of the half marathon together.

“My role is to have them run throughout the way. I'm racing, and they sprint. They want to beat you; they get out of gas, and they have to walk. But my goal is to kind of pace yourself—go with me,” explained Keflezigh.

The kids are the cheering squad for runners. They even bring signs.

Organizers of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic told ABC Action News runners ask for them every year. Many say they couldn’t finish without their energy and encouragement.