The Rays and their future in the Tampa Bay area

Tampa Bay Rays logo on Astroturf
The AstroTurf at Tropicana Field is shown in this ultra wide angle lens photo before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • It’s the never-ending saga, the “will they or won’t they” build a new Rays stadium in Downtown St. Pete.
  • It all comes down to a funding dispute between the team and officials in both the city and county.
  • The team has until March 31 to decide whether to continue with the already approved deal.
  • But now there is new reporting on a possible deal in the works and the Tampa group making a play to buy the team and build a stadium in Tampa.
  • Is this for real or just another rumor? Is Sternberg looking to sell?
  • ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone speaks with longtime Tampa Bay sports journalist JP Peterson about it all.
