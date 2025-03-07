The Rays and their future in the Tampa Bay area

- It’s the never-ending saga, the “will they or won’t they” build a new Rays stadium in Downtown St. Pete.
- It all comes down to a funding dispute between the team and officials in both the city and county.
- The team has until March 31 to decide whether to continue with the already approved deal.
- But now there is new reporting on a possible deal in the works and the Tampa group making a play to buy the team and build a stadium in Tampa.
- Is this for real or just another rumor? Is Sternberg looking to sell?
- ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone speaks with longtime Tampa Bay sports journalist JP Peterson about it all.
