Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Yvonne Fry

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, The Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on Jan. 7, the Lightning honored a woman helping to create opportunities for students who wouldn’t otherwise have them.

Yvonne Fry is the founder and CEO of Workforce Development Partners. It prepares and connects students to job and training opportunities.

The Lightning Foundation gave her $50,000 which Fry will give to the nonprofit to support a new toolkit to help connect students with local resources.