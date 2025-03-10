Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Vicky Gonzalez

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

Vicky Gonzalez was honored as the Lightning Community Hero during the game on March 8.

Gonzalez heads up the Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics Center, also known as the AMROC Fab Lab.

It’s a program that lets people engage their passions in science, technology, engineering, and math. Every year, they serve more than 1,000 students and adults, helping them build tech skills and learn about design, 3D printing, prototyping, and more.

The Lightning Foundation presented Gonzalez with a $50,000 grant which she will give to the nonprofit that sponsors the AMROC Fab Lab so they can continue the work they do.