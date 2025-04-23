Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Tim Marks

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During their playoff game against the Florida Panthers on April 22, the Lightning honored a man who leads one of the largest nonprofits in the Tampa Bay area.

Tim Marks is the President and CEO of Metropolitan Ministries, which serves 75,000 meals each month.

He’s led the nonprofit for 20 years and is retiring at the end of the year.

He’ll leave a lasting legacy of compassionate service to tens of thousands of Tampa Bay area families.

This is actually Marks' second time winning the Community Hero Award. He won the first time during the Pandemic, but couldn’t have his family and friends with him.

Lightning surprised him during the game with this honor, and his wife was even in it.

The Lightning Foundation gave Marks a $50,000 grant, which will go back to Metropolitan Ministries to continue their mission.